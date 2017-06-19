Police: Man punched another man, stole his beer
On Monday, June 19, 2017, a man reportedly punched another man in the head and knocked him to the ground just to steal the man's beer from him. Samson Lamar, 46, stole two Icehouse Edge beers valued at $1.98 from the victim after attacking him near San Remo Avenue and Franklin Street in Clearwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|105
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar '17
|BetterOff
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC