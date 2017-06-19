Police: Man punched another man, stol...

Police: Man punched another man, stole his beer

On Monday, June 19, 2017, a man reportedly punched another man in the head and knocked him to the ground just to steal the man's beer from him. Samson Lamar, 46, stole two Icehouse Edge beers valued at $1.98 from the victim after attacking him near San Remo Avenue and Franklin Street in Clearwater.

