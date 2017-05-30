Police: Local Uber driver arrested...
A Clearwater man who drives for Uber has been arrested after being accused of Strong Arm Robbery early Sunday morning. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 2:25 a.m. at a Palm Harbor house.
