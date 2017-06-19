Police: Armed robber stole drugs from pharmacy
Clearwater Police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robber who stole prescription drugs from Bay Life Pharmacy late Monday morning. The armed man entered the local pharmacy on 1235 S. Missouri Ave. with a handgun and demanded Xanax from the employees.
