Pinellas unemployment unchanged; labor force grows

Pinellas County's unemployment rate remained unchanged from April to May; however, the latest report from the state's Department of Economic Opportunity released June 16 showed an increase in the labor force of 3,856. The county's not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is holding steady at 3. 6 percent, which is an improvement over last year with May's unemployment coming in at 4.1 percent.

