Pinellas Park police investigating armed robbery

A Clearwater man suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery June 10 at a warehouse in Pinellas Park. Pinellas Park police responded to the warehouse at 12305 62nd St. N. about 2:30 p.m. June 10. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim, Micha Korber, 42, has been at his warehouse selling a cell phone to an unknown black male, who he had set up a meeting with over the phone via text messages.

