Pinellas deputies: 1-year-old hospita...

Pinellas deputies: 1-year-old hospitalized after ingesting Xanax

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man over the weekend after investigators said a 1-year-old child in his care ingested Xanax. According to deputies, Oscar Montes was watching the child on Saturday in unincorporated Clearwater when he found and ingested an unknown amount of Xanax, a sedative used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 21 hr anonymous 105
Get To Work Jun 16 For Me 1
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Jun 7 hornback12 1,223
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr '17 Getout 1
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) Mar '17 BetterOff 9
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC