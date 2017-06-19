Pinellas deputies: 1-year-old hospitalized after ingesting Xanax
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man over the weekend after investigators said a 1-year-old child in his care ingested Xanax. According to deputies, Oscar Montes was watching the child on Saturday in unincorporated Clearwater when he found and ingested an unknown amount of Xanax, a sedative used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
