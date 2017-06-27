Pinellas County making investment in water rescues, other Tampa Bay areaa Read Story Jennifer Titus
When one of the cars went into the water with a woman inside, 10Investigates looked into the time it took the fire department to arrive on scene. 10Investigates discovered the firefighters were not trained for water extractions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|8 hr
|anonymous
|4
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Tue
|anonymous
|106
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC