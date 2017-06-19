Phillies, top Draft pick Haseley agree to terms

But the Phillies naturally are confident that Haseley -- selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 Draft -- will be a good big leaguer, and they signed him to a $5.1 million signing bonus on Wednesday. He will begin his professional career on Friday in Clearwater, Fla., and after getting in baseball shape, he could begin play with Class A Williamsport.

