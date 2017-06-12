People 4 mins ago 11:57 p.m.PCSO look...

People 4 mins ago 11:57 p.m.PCSO looking for missing 83-year-old Clearwater man

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is requesting the help of the public in finding a missing elderly man in Unincorporated Clearwater. 83-year-old Arnold Eugene Frye was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday leaving his house on Bramblewood Dr. W. in Clearwater, according to the PCSO.

