On the autism spectrum, one man finds a home in the theater
He has a kindly air as he speaks to them in French and smiles, Steven, 28, has a type of autism spectrum disorder formerly classified as Asperger's Syndrome. Others in the cast of 30 have Down syndrome or cerebral palsy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|anonymous
|102
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|hornback12
|1,223
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|May 23
|AmyBryant
|2
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC