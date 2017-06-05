On the autism spectrum, one man finds...

On the autism spectrum, one man finds a home in the theater

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

He has a kindly air as he speaks to them in French and smiles, Steven, 28, has a type of autism spectrum disorder formerly classified as Asperger's Syndrome. Others in the cast of 30 have Down syndrome or cerebral palsy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 15 hr anonymous 102
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Wed hornback12 1,223
Stampede saloon (Feb '14) Jun 1 twostepron 2
am i the only one coughing from allergies latel... May 31 anonymous 1
News A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ... May 23 AmyBryant 2
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr '17 Getout 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC