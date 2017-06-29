North Pinellas Woman's Club announces awards
The General Federation of Women's Clubs - North Pinellas Woman's Club chapter recently distributed $9,500 in donations to the following organizations: * Boley Centers: groceries for food pantry - $1,000 * Clearwater Free Clinic: bus passes for clients needing transportation - $1,000 * Eckerd Youth Alternatives/Raising Hope: new school shoes for foster children - $1,000 * Horses for Handicapped: tree removal for safe riding area - $1,000 * Humane Society: fans for dog kennels - $1,000 * Ready for Life: Mommy & Me Support Group - $1,000 * Suncoast Voices for Children: Safe Baby Project for cribs and car seats - $1,000 * Edible Peace Patch Project: educational gardens at schools - $500 * Peace Cafe: food for serving homeless/food needy people - $500 * Random Acts of Flowers: gas for delivery van - $500 * Sewing Hope: fabric for blankets given to foster children - $500 * Veterans Art ... (more)
