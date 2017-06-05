Murray Theatre to screen Bye, Bye Birdie June 9
The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall have announced their summer student performance will be the hit Broadway musical, 'Bye, Bye Birdie.' To celebrate this announcement, the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present a showing of the classic movie on Friday, June 9, 7 p.m., at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|anonymous
|101
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|May 27
|The Marquis de Sade
|1,222
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|May 23
|AmyBryant
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|May 23
|Sandra
|28
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|May 22
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC