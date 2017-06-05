Murray Theatre to screen Bye, Bye Birdie June 9

The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall have announced their summer student performance will be the hit Broadway musical, 'Bye, Bye Birdie.' To celebrate this announcement, the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present a showing of the classic movie on Friday, June 9, 7 p.m., at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

