Mom leaves one-year-old in car to pay ticket

Yesterday Read more: ABC Action News

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who left a one-year-old boy in an unattended car at the courthouse in unincorporated Clearwater while she paid a parking ticket. It happened around 12:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the Pinellas County Justice Center courthouse located at 14250 49th Street North.

