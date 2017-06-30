Mom leaves one-year-old in car to pay ticket
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who left a one-year-old boy in an unattended car at the courthouse in unincorporated Clearwater while she paid a parking ticket. It happened around 12:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the Pinellas County Justice Center courthouse located at 14250 49th Street North.
