Moccasin Lake to host summer camp

The Wild World Science and Nature Explorers Camp will be offered Monday through Friday, July 10-14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Moccasin Lake Environmental Education Center, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater. Cost is $130 with a Clearwater Recreation Card and $143 without a card.

