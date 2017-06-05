Military-Greetings 1 mins ago 5:44 a.m.Honor Flight to take 77 veterans to DC to see war memorials
CLEARWATER, Fla. Seventy-seven U.S. military veterans will get to travel to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to see war memorials built in their honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|101
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|May 27
|The Marquis de Sade
|1,222
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|May 23
|AmyBryant
|2
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|May 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC