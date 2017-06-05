Military-Greetings 1 mins ago 5:44 a.m.Honor Flight to take 77 veterans to DC to see war memorials

Military-Greetings 1 mins ago 5:44 a....

Honor Flight to take 77 veterans to DC to see war memorials

CLEARWATER, Fla. Seventy-seven U.S. military veterans will get to travel to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to see war memorials built in their honor.

