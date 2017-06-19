Hometown North Pinellas
Six middle school students represented Clearwater on a two-week cultural exchange program organized by Clearwater Sister Cities. The students toured Japan for one week before traveling to Nagano, Clearwater's sister city, where they lived for one week with host families and attend a Japanese middle school during the day.
