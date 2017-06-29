Hometown North Pinellas

Hometown North Pinellas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Members of the Clearwater Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter present a portion of the proceeds from its Stars and Stripes Luncheon to the Honor Flight of West Central Florida, an organization which provides war veterans free tours to their memorials in Washington, D.C. Clearwater DAR donates to Honor Flight of West Central Florida: Members of the Clearwater Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a portion of the proceeds from their Stars and Stripes Luncheon fundraiser to Honor Flight of West Central Florida, an organization that provides war veterans free tours to their memorials in Washington D.C. GFWC NORTH PINELLAS WOMAN'S CLUB AWARDS $9,500 TO COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS: The General Federation of Women's Clubs North Pinellas Woman's Club chapter recently distributed $9,500 in donations to the following organizations: The funds were raised ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... 52 min anonymous 8
Onyums (Nov '14) Tue anonymous 106
Get To Work Jun 16 For Me 1
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Jun 7 hornback12 1,223
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr '17 Getout 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC