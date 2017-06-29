Hometown North Pinellas
Members of the Clearwater Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter present a portion of the proceeds from its Stars and Stripes Luncheon to the Honor Flight of West Central Florida, an organization which provides war veterans free tours to their memorials in Washington, D.C. Clearwater DAR donates to Honor Flight of West Central Florida: Members of the Clearwater Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a portion of the proceeds from their Stars and Stripes Luncheon fundraiser to Honor Flight of West Central Florida, an organization that provides war veterans free tours to their memorials in Washington D.C. GFWC NORTH PINELLAS WOMAN'S CLUB AWARDS $9,500 TO COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS: The General Federation of Women's Clubs North Pinellas Woman's Club chapter recently distributed $9,500 in donations to the following organizations: The funds were raised ... (more)
