Happy Together Tour returns to Ruth E...

Happy Together Tour returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall

18 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The Happy Together Tour will return to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., with a show at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $40.

