Happy Together Tour returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall
The Happy Together Tour will return to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., with a show at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $40.
