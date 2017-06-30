Gunning for governor, Adam Putnam drops by Clearwater for a 'special' announcement

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, the leading Republican candidate for governor, announced on Thursday a $5 fee cut for concealed weapons licenses and renewals. "It is a commitment of mine that we continue to protect, strengthen and expand our Second Amendment rights," Putnam said Thursday while visiting the Pinellas County Tax Collector's office, asserting at least four times that the fee reduction supported Second Amendment rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.