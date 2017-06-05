Girlfirend of Tom Cruise son Connor is a blonde beauty
EXCLUSIVE: She's quite a catch! Meet the girlfriend of Tom Cruise's son Connor - a sexy blonde deep sea fishing expert with a wild side and a mugshot to prove it Tom Cruise 22-year-old son Connor is dating 26-year-old Phylicia Bugna, a surfer and fishing expert from Clearwater, Florida She has a history of traffic tickets and was arrested and booked for battery in 2010 but the case was dismissed Bugna appears to have a bustling social life and has posted photos of her with her bikini clad friends partying on social media She grew up a mile away from the Scientology Headquarters in Clearwater, but she does not practice the controversial religion The 22-year-old son of Tom Cruise is in a relationship with Phylicia Bugna, a 26-year-old surfer and fishing expert from his adopted home of Clearwater, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|anonymous
|101
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|May 27
|The Marquis de Sade
|1,222
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|May 23
|AmyBryant
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|May 23
|Sandra
|28
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|May 22
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC