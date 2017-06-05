Girlfirend of Tom Cruise son Connor i...

Girlfirend of Tom Cruise son Connor is a blonde beauty

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: She's quite a catch! Meet the girlfriend of Tom Cruise's son Connor - a sexy blonde deep sea fishing expert with a wild side and a mugshot to prove it Tom Cruise 22-year-old son Connor is dating 26-year-old Phylicia Bugna, a surfer and fishing expert from Clearwater, Florida She has a history of traffic tickets and was arrested and booked for battery in 2010 but the case was dismissed Bugna appears to have a bustling social life and has posted photos of her with her bikini clad friends partying on social media She grew up a mile away from the Scientology Headquarters in Clearwater, but she does not practice the controversial religion The 22-year-old son of Tom Cruise is in a relationship with Phylicia Bugna, a 26-year-old surfer and fishing expert from his adopted home of Clearwater, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 18 hr anonymous 101
Stampede saloon (Feb '14) Jun 1 twostepron 2
am i the only one coughing from allergies latel... May 31 anonymous 1
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) May 27 The Marquis de Sade 1,222
News A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ... May 23 AmyBryant 2
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) May 23 Sandra 28
Oldsmar Music Thread May 22 Musikologist 2
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at June 06 at 7:10AM EDT

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC