Gipsy Kings to play Ruth Eckerd Hall
The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo will perform Friday, June 16, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $45.
