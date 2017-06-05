Gentlemen's Ball Community Fundraiser Raises Awareness on Human Trafficking
The event's beneficiary was anti-human trafficking organization Selah Freedom. The Gentlemen's Ball charity benefit event was held in the Church of Scientology's Fort Harrison Auditorium to benefit Selah Freedom, an anti-human trafficking organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|102
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|hornback12
|1,223
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|May 23
|AmyBryant
|2
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC