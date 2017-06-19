FUMC donates books to Belleair Elementary School
First United Methodist Clearwater gave nearly 2,000 books to Belleair Elementary School in May as the result of its sixth annual book drive in partnership with the school. 'More than 600 students were given two books each to take home,' said Pam Lutgen, who chairs the FUMC book drive.
