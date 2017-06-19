Fire at vacant Clearwater apartment complex ruled arson
The fire was reported at 5:24 p.m. at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments, according to Clearwater spokesman Rob Shaw. Clearwater Fire and Rescue units put out the fire within minutes after it caused an estimated $200,000 of damage, Shaw said Thursday.
