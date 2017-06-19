Fire at abandoned Clearwater apartments ruled arson
Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police report that investigators have ruled that a fire at the former Woodlawn Terrace Apartments was arson. Firefights and police responded to a fire at the abandoned apartment complex at Woodlawn Street and Tilley Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. June 21. Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire at the eight-unit, two-story complex, which was abandoned.
