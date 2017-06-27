EMTs request backup for mosquitoes

EMTs request backup for mosquitoes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Sunstar Paramedics, the EMT services in Pinellas County, has requested backup from the county's mosquito control to help fight a mosquito problem at one of their substations. The south substation located off 14th Circle North in St. Petersburg has become a hot zone for mosquitoes since the end of last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 10 hr anonymous 106
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... Jun 23 Gold Mask 2
Get To Work Jun 16 For Me 1
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Jun 7 hornback12 1,223
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr '17 Getout 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,290 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC