EditorialsEditorial: Tampa Bay's Disciples of Darkness
From left to right, top to bottom, here are 12 bay area Florida House members and their grades on openness: Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, D-plus; Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, D-plus; Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, D-plus; Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, D-minus; Rep. Larry Ahern, R-Seminole, D-minus; Rep. Dan Raulerson, R-Plant City, D-plus; Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, D-plus; Rep. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, D-plus; Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, D-plus; Rep. Ross Spano, R-Dover, D-minus; Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, D-plus; House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, D-plus. They are Tampa Bay's Disciples of Darkness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|106
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 23
|Gold Mask
|2
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC