EditorialsEditorial: Tampa Bay's Disciples of Darkness

From left to right, top to bottom, here are 12 bay area Florida House members and their grades on openness: Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, D-plus; Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, D-plus; Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, D-plus; Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, D-minus; Rep. Larry Ahern, R-Seminole, D-minus; Rep. Dan Raulerson, R-Plant City, D-plus; Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, D-plus; Rep. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, D-plus; Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, D-plus; Rep. Ross Spano, R-Dover, D-minus; Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, D-plus; House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, D-plus. They are Tampa Bay's Disciples of Darkness.

