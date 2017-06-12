Driver ticketed after truck hits PSTA bus in Clearwater

The driver of a Freightliner semi-truck received a ticket for improper passing after the truck collided with a PSTA bus about 6 a.m. June 15 on 118th Avenue North near 43rd Street North in Clearwater. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Richard Harry Cunningham, 74, of St. Petersburg was driving the Freightliner traveling eastbound in the outside lane of 118 Avenue North approaching 43rd Street North just before the crash occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.