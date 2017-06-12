Driver ticketed after truck hits PSTA...

Driver ticketed after truck hits PSTA bus in Clearwater

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The driver of a Freightliner semi-truck received a ticket for improper passing after the truck collided with a PSTA bus about 6 a.m. June 15 on 118th Avenue North near 43rd Street North in Clearwater. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Richard Harry Cunningham, 74, of St. Petersburg was driving the Freightliner traveling eastbound in the outside lane of 118 Avenue North approaching 43rd Street North just before the crash occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) Jun 12 anonymous 104
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Jun 7 hornback12 1,223
Stampede saloon (Feb '14) Jun 1 twostepron 2
am i the only one coughing from allergies latel... May 31 anonymous 1
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr '17 Getout 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC