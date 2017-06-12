Diana Ross to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Diana Ross, one of the most iconic female singers of all time, will return to the Tampa Bay area for one performance Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Ross returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall with special guest, her daughter, Rhonda Ross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|104
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Sun
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC