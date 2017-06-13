CoreRx, Aimmune Unveil Joint Expansion

CoreRx , a contract development and manufacturing organization , and Aimmune Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a therapeutic approach for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies, together, have increased manufacturing operations at CoreRx's ICOT Center campus in Clearwater, FL. This new expansion consists of approximately 20,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space at CoreRx's 5733 Myerlake Circle location.

