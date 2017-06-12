Code Compliance to sweep downtown Gateway neighborhood
The city of Clearwater's Code Compliance Division staff will carry out a neighborhood code sweep on June 16 in the Downtown Gateway neighborhood. The neighborhood sweep will focus on the area within Missouri Avenue, Highland Avenue, Drew Street and Court Street.
