Clearwater woman dies in crash on Belcher Road

A 27-year-old Clearwater woman died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash about 3:30 a.m. June 27 on Belcher Road just north of Curlew Road in Dunedin. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Brekke Inez Cramer was driving a 2001 Mazda Tribute southbound on Belcher Road north of Curlew Road when she lost control of her vehicle while navigating a curve and collided with a guardrail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.