Clearwater unveils new public art banner
The city of Clearwater's Community Redevelopment Agency recently unveiled a second public art banner. Stephen Graff's 'Waves and Raves' is displayed in downtown Clearwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jun 12
|anonymous
|104
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC