Clearwater teacher attends Colonial Williamsburg Institute

Maryanne Hipple, third row, second from the right, is shown with a group of students who completed a six-day immersion program in American history at the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute. Maryanne Reilly Hipple, an 11th grade social studies teacher at Clearwater High School recently completed a six-day immersion in American history at the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute.

