Clearwater police seek help identifying vehicle burglary suspect
Clearwater Police burglary detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who burglarized a vehicle June 8 at the YMCA, 1005 S. Highland Ave. The suspect entered an unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe while another suspect with him also entered the vehicle. A cell phone and prescription medication were stolen.
