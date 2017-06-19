Clearwater police seek help identifying armed robber

Clearwater Police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robber who made off with prescription drugs from a local pharmacy. The crime took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Bay Life Pharmacy, 1235 S. Missouri Ave. The suspect came into the pharmacy armed with a handgun and demanded Xanax from pharmacy employees.

