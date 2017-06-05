Clearwater plans call for more concerts in Coachman Park
In efforts to move forward with implementation of a variety of suggestions put forth to city leaders in the Imagine Clearwater master plan, the Clearwater Parks and Recreation department is working to increase entertainment offerings in downtown Clearwater, specifically Coachman Park. Master plan consultants recommended that the city work to create a dynamic public waterfront open space that would include a unique destination, a variety of active and passive spaces and year-round community programming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|17 hr
|anonymous
|103
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar '17
|BetterOff
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC