Clearwater plans call for more concerts in Coachman Park

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

In efforts to move forward with implementation of a variety of suggestions put forth to city leaders in the Imagine Clearwater master plan, the Clearwater Parks and Recreation department is working to increase entertainment offerings in downtown Clearwater, specifically Coachman Park. Master plan consultants recommended that the city work to create a dynamic public waterfront open space that would include a unique destination, a variety of active and passive spaces and year-round community programming.

