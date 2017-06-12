Clearwater OKs downtown incentive pro...

Clearwater OKs downtown incentive program

In efforts to attract more restaurants and breweries to downtown Clearwater, the Community Redevelopment Agency will now offer a new program that offers funding of up to $250,000 to commercial property owners and tenants looking to open such a business. The Anchor Tenant Incentive Program was approved by city council members on May 12 during a meeting of the CRA at city hall.

