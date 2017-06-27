Clearwater man arrested for exploiting elderly and disabled
A 58-year-old Clearwater man is being held in the Pinellas County jail on charges related to exploitation of two elderly and disabled victims. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of Fernando Gutierrez June 22 after an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Unit, Clearwater police and the sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Tue
|anonymous
|106
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 23
|Gold Mask
|2
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC