Clearwater Ferry expands to include Dunedin route
A pilot route between Clearwater and Dunedin will begin in October on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between noon and 10 p.m., according to a news release. This route will be added to the water taxi's current schedule, which runs between downtown Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, Island Estates and North Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|104
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|17 hr
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC