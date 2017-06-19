Clearwater council votes to delay lan...

Clearwater council votes to delay land deal with Scientology

Council members voted to indefinitely delay a land swap between the city of Clearwater and the Church of Scientology. The decision comes just months after a contentious showdown with the church over the purchase of a downtown property, which the city now owns.

