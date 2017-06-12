Clearwater Council calls for expedited efforts
As efforts to revitalize Clearwater's downtown waterfront are in full swing, city leaders have turned their attention to yet another of the city's underutilized jewels - Crest Lake Park. Following a year of design and surveys, public engagement and a series of community workshops, Clearwater Parks and Recreation director Kevin Dunbar presented city leaders on June 12 with a master plan for improvements at Crest Lake Park.
