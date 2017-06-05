Clearwater Council approves orchestra request

The Clearwater City Council has moved forward with plans to support a performance by the Florida Orchestra in Coachman Park at the conclusion of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday in October. Council members approved on June 1 a request from Florida's largest professional orchestra to perform on Oct. 23 following Jazz Holiday, which is slated for Oct. 19-22 and approved more than $30,000 in monetary and in-kind funding for the performance.

