Clearwater Coast Guard Flotilla earns recognition

Thursday

For the fourth consecutive year, the members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Clearwater Flotilla has earned the prestigious Outstanding Flotilla of the Year Award. Every spring Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 11 holds its awards banquet to recognize the contributions of its 265 members.

