Clearwater Coast Guard Flotilla earns recognition
For the fourth consecutive year, the members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Clearwater Flotilla has earned the prestigious Outstanding Flotilla of the Year Award. Every spring Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 11 holds its awards banquet to recognize the contributions of its 265 members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|7 hr
|anonymous
|10
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Thu
|anonymous
|107
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC