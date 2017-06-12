Clearwater City Council to vote today on land swap with Church of Scientology
The City Council will vote today on whether to swap land with the Church of Scientology, the first negotiation to emerge since the church in April lost to the city on buying a crucial downtown property it needed for its campus. Scientology is under contract to buy the vacant lot adjacent to the Nolen apartment complex east of downtown for $625,000 from a company managed by developer Guy Bonneville with an agreement to then swap the property for three city-owned parcels, according to the contract.
Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
