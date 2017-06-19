Clearwater arson dog Quincy in nation...

Clearwater arson dog Quincy in national contest

A local arson detection dog is in the running to receive national attention, but he needs your help to get it! Quincy, with the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department, is one of three semifinalists up for an American Humane Hero Dog Award in the enforcement/arson category. Quincy is the only Arson Dog in Pinellas County.

