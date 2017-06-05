Church of Scientology Honors Fathers in Classical Concert
On Saturday, June 17th, pianist Andreas Kazmierzack will perform in honor of Father's Day, at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater. Reception begins at 6:30pm and the concert starts 7pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|101
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|May 27
|The Marquis de Sade
|1,222
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|May 23
|AmyBryant
|2
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|May 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC