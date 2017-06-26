Church of Scientology filming mock FB...

Church of Scientology filming mock FBI raid in Clearwater

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

A mock FBI raid will be filmed in downtown Clearwater Monday afternoon, and is being filmed by the Church of Scientology. In a message sent to the Clearwater Police Department, the Church of Scientology told officers the mock raid will take place on private property either on Court Street or North Fort Harrison Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... Jun 23 Gold Mask 2
Onyums (Nov '14) Jun 19 anonymous 105
Get To Work Jun 16 For Me 1
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Jun 7 hornback12 1,223
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr '17 Getout 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,019 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC