CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the History of Psychiatry...

In honor of PTSD Awareness Month, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights , a non-profit mental health watchdog organization founded by the Church of Scientology and psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, invites the public to tour the "Psychiatry: An Industry of Death" Museum as part of an ongoing campaign to restore rights and dignity to the field of mental health. Since its opening in July 2015, CCHR Florida has welcomed over 4,000 visitors through the museum located at its state headquarters at 109 Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater.

