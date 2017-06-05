CCHR Educates Thousands of Florida Fa...

CCHR Educates Thousands of Florida Families in a Campaign to Protect Children

Alarmed at the number of children being sent for involuntary psychiatric examination, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida, a non-profit mental health watchdog established by the Church of Scientology and Dr. Thomas Szasz, has educated some 150,000 families on their rights under the mental health law known as the Baker Act.

