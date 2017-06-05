CCHR Educates Thousands of Florida Families in a Campaign to Protect Children
Alarmed at the number of children being sent for involuntary psychiatric examination, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida, a non-profit mental health watchdog established by the Church of Scientology and Dr. Thomas Szasz, has educated some 150,000 families on their rights under the mental health law known as the Baker Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|hornback12
|1,223
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|101
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|May 23
|AmyBryant
|2
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC